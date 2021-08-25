Apache Junction announces several road restrictions from August 30 through September 3

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - The City of Apache Junction has announced that there will be several road restrictions due to street maintenance projects. The project will start from August 30 through September 3, 2021. Here is the list of the date and locations.

The first one is Round Street, Enchanted Acres, and Pueblo del Sol subdivisions that will be from Monday, August 30 through Thursday, September 2. There will be street preservation maintenance and fog seal. The work will be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will restrict parking and lane usage around Ironwood Drive to San Marcos Drive, Pinal Drive from Superstition Blvd to Gregory Street, and north of the Pueblo del Sol subdivision.

The second will be at Delaware Drive from Broadway Avenue through 16th Avenue. The street will be partially closed on August 30 and 31 due to fog seal installation. The road from northbound traffic will be closed from 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. on August 30 and on August 31, the southbound traffic will be closed at the same hours.

Partial road closure on Winchester Road from Scenic Street to 16th Avenue will be on September 1 and 2 due to fog seal installation. The closure of northbound traffic will be on September 1 and the southbound traffic will be closed on the next day from 5 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The last one will be street closure on Ironwood Drive from McKellips Road to Lost Dutchman Boulevard on September 3 due to fog seal installation. The road will be closed from 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. Motorcycle riders can reroute from both Meridian Drive and Idaho Road.

All residents and workers who passed through the areas will be notified about the closures.

