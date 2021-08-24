ASU experts share tips for campus members to stay cool during the extreme heat

TEMPE, AZ – The Arizona State University, or ASU, has begun its fall semester. Apart from going back to study routines, all ASU members may encounter a triple-digit heat temperature for a few months.

Ariane Middel, an urban climatologist and the director of ASU-based urban climate research group named The SHaDE Lab, explained the geological position of Arizona that is close to the equator as the reason for the intense sun throughout the State.

Following the hot season of the State at the ASU, Middel conducted three-year research of mapping campus’ spots to shade and those to avoid.

Her research with The SHaDE Lab resulted in the center of the “X” sidewalks on Hayden Lawn, the walkway between Coor and Payne halls, and the intersection of Cady and Tyler malls as spots to avoid during the hot season.

On the other hand, the team has classified three places in the campus to seek refuge from the heat: The breezeway at Coor Hall, under the trees on the Old Main lawn, and under the giant ficus tree at the west of the Memorial Union. Furthermore, she and other ASU experts give tips to stay cool during study activities.

They advise ASU members to utilize shade, awnings, and building overhangs during outdoor activities on the campus. ASU members can also rely on the trees throughout the campus as their natural shades. Lightweight clothing, hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses can also provide shade and cool their bodies down.

An adequate amount of water in the body is necessary, according to The Institute of Medicine. Thus, experts encourage ASU members to bring water bottles and fill them in water fountains provided throughout the campus area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.