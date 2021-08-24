Goodyear Fire Department as the first city in southwest to invest in Solo Rescue

GOODYEAR, AZ - The City of Goodyear has announced that its Fire Department has invested in Solo Rescue Decon Washers, a careful way to sanitize firefighters and their important equipment. This investment makes Goodyear the first city in the southwest of the U.S. to invest in Solo Rescue.

This investment aims to ensure firefighters’ safety and future health. The equipment includes firefighters’ air tanks, helmets, facemasks, gloves, and boots.

Paul Luizzi, the Goodyear Fire Chief said that the cleaning by Solo Rescue is more of a determined cleaning and making sure that all firefighters are perfectly cleaned from the contaminants on their equipment. Paul Luizzi added that “we want to keep our firefighters healthy and safe. We want them to not be exposed to any carcinogens, and we’ve taken that very seriously.”

There are three machines from Solo Rescue that are included in the Goodyear Fire’s investment. All three are being put in the three newest stations including Fire Station #181 at 450 N. 143 rd Avenue, Fire Station #186 at 18370 W. Willis Road, and the Goodyear Fire Resource Management Building 14000 W. Yuma Road.

According to the Fire Department, Stations #181 and #186 have raised their health and safety values by putting a decontamination corridor and a hallway that differentiate the clean or living side from the dirty or business side. The Department also has a clean cab fire truck system that requires every firefighter to keep their equipment in a separated compartment to minimize the contaminants exposure.

Luizzi also added that the Department is supported by the Goodyear City Council to bring this process to the Department to make sure the health of every firefighter.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.