Coconino County provides another pop-up vaccination event series at various locations

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ - Coconino County, in collaboration with various organizations, is holding another pop-up vaccination event series. Here is the schedule and place of the events.

The first one will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at North Arizona University or NAU at its South Campus Quad, West of du Bois. The address is 308 E. Pine Knoll Dr. at the City of Flagstaff. This vaccination event opens for all NAU students and the general public and needs no appointment. The event will start from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Another vaccination event at NAU will be on Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The venue will be at NAU Fieldhouse at 1050 S. Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. For young teens aged 12 years and above, register here https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ before attending the event.

The second is on Coconino County Health and Human Services’ parking lot at 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff. This venue offers vaccination every Wednesday from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. without any appointment needed.

There are four vaccination events at the Heritage Square, at 22 E. Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff. The first one will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. The second one will be on August 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Movies on the Square. The third one will be on September 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. at First Friday Art Walk, and the last will be on September 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. at Music on the Square.

All venues will offer the Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines. Note that the Pfizer vaccine is eligible for young teens aged 12 years old and above. Every young teen attending the event has to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.