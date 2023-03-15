The 2 feet of a mother who can't bear her own weight, gave birth to 3 kids

The 2 feet of a mother who can't bear her own weight, gave birth to 3 kids.

A woman called Stacey Herald has been holding the title of the smallest mother in the world.

Ms. Stacey Herald is a 36-year-old mother from Kentucky, is barely two feet and four inches tall, and suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), better known as brittle bone disease.

She suffers from a rare genetic disorder called osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), which has caused multiple bone fractures that have limited her growth and kept her most of the time in a wheelchair.

According to Guinness World Records, Mrs. Stacey Herald was the world's smallest woman to give birth at 0.71 meters tall.

Stacey and her husband Wil had three children despite medical professionals advising against it. Her body and pelvis were so much smaller than the usual woman's that doctors warned that if the baby grew too large, it might crush her heart and lungs.

Even after doctors' warnings, in 2007, Ms. Stacey Herald gave birth to her first child Kateri, and after then, she gave birth to two more children: Makaya in 2008 and her only son Malachi in 2010.

Herald's unborn children may have also been at risk because she had a 50/50 probability of spreading the genetic condition to them.

Although Ms. Stacey Herald disobeyed medical advice and succeeded in starting a family, giving birth to three children in just three years, unfortunately, two of her children, Kateri and Malachi, inherited her disease, something the family had intended to avoid.

On November 28, 2010, their youngest child, Malachi, was born eight weeks earlier via cesarean section and weighed only 2 pounds, 10 ounces.

The newborn weighed 2lb 10oz. Stacey required around 34 stitches across her tummy as a consequence of the treatment.

According to the report of DailyMail, Stacey said, "He's the most beautiful, perfect boy I've ever seen. All I want to do is stay by his side. Malachi was born without any broken bones. People with our condition are often born with broken arms and legs because our bones are fragile and can be damaged by birth. I've explained that they're all special babies but that the girls will have to be careful with Malachi until he's a bit older."

After enjoying a wonderful life, the world's smallest-ever mother died at the age of 44.

Stacey explained that she believed in herself as a "miracle" and knew that her children "would be miracles, too," despite the challenges she experienced and the extreme danger she faced while giving birth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

