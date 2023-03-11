A mother said to her newborn baby "It would be better if my son dead" and after saying this she shuddered.

Alissa Rose

A 35-year-old mother, Stephanie Smith, left the internet baffled when she put her own 3-month baby in the sink.

People are usually not ready for their life to come full circle. When Stephanie Smith's newborn son Isaiah was born, it was a very joyous event in her life.

One day Stephanie noticed something weird on her newborn baby's skin. After that, the mother started to panic when she realized what was happening to her baby.

The little boy's life changed into a nightmare when a red rash appeared on Isaiah's skin when he was only three months old.

Isaiah's skin was first red and rough, but it eventually broke out with bleeding and leaking of a white discharge.

Isaiah suffered from many painful blisters that appeared like his skin was "melting off."

The rash becomes more awful whenever he is exposed to perfume or other exceptional scents.

Isaiah's doctor thought he had bad eczema, so they gave him a steroidal topical treatment. The rashes start to retreat first, but another bad dream appears in Isaiah's life when his whole body turns red, and his condition worsens.

Isaiah's mother said "It would be better off if my son dead than suffering in such pain for the rest of his life."
Isaiah's mother, Stephanie, said: "Isaiah's skin was falling off like it was melting. It was oozing and weeping into his eyes."

Even doctors were at a complete loss as they did not understand what was causing the problem.

Isaiah only felt comfort when her mother gave him a lukewarm water bath, so his mother would spend hours with him in the sink as the tap ran over his skin.

His mother doesn't lose hope; she researches a little bit and soon finds out that many other people are suffering from the same problem.

After quitting the steroids, Isaiah's mother tried lemongrass and zinc therapy, which unexpectedly worked like a miracle. Little Isaiah is now a happy child who is free of skin problems.

