A parent was shocked in the hospital after looking at their own newborn baby and said "is this baby really mine."

One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby .

The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like his father Ben Ihegboro, and her Angela Ihegboro, or their other two children.

The newborn baby is a white, blue-eyed, blonde baby girl whom they named Nmachi .

After Angela Ihgborough saw her newborn daughter, she was speechless and said , "She's a miracle baby."

When the daughter's father saw, the first word in his mouth was , 'What the flip? We both just sat there after the birth staring at her for ages — not saying anything."

After that, he immediately put an end to any rumors to protect his wife's honor; he said ,

"Of course, she is mine. My wife is true to me. Even if she hadn't been, the baby still wouldn't look like that."

Genetics experts don't believe in miracles, so they came up with three theories that are:

The first is the outcome of a rare gene mutation that led to her particular characteristics. If that's the case, Nmachi will pass the gene on to her offspring, who will most likely be white.

is the outcome of a rare gene mutation that led to her particular characteristics. If that's the case, Nmachi will pass the gene on to her offspring, who will most likely be white. The second is that she is the offspring of long-dormant white genes that infiltrated both of her parents' families but didn't manifest until now.

that infiltrated both of her parents' families but didn't manifest until now. The infant may have a mutated form of the genetic condition, and her skin may eventually darken, according to physicians , who noted that Nmachi is neither an outright albino nor missing in all pigment.

Whether due to genetic mutation or not, baby Nmachi's mystery does not come to any conclusion experts have only come to these three possible theories.

