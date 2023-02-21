A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby. Photo by Bayu Prakosa/ Pexels

A mother started screaming angrily and said, "that baby almost killed me."

A young mother who refused to touch her own newborn child became viral on social media.

Most of the time, people are not prepared to become parents. One woman thought giving birth was not a big deal and started to panic, screaming angrily in the hospital when the hospital staff tried to give her newborn baby in her hand.

In a heartbreaking video that went viral on TikTok , a nurse gave the baby to the mother, who immediately expressed regret upon seeing her child and asked the nurse to take it away.

On the other hand, the nurse smiled and brought the newborn baby closer to his mother, but the mother immediately turned her face in the other direction in response.

Most people commented that and called a mother rude, but some claimed it could happen because of postpartum depression.

This unusual incident circulated on the internet and left everyone baffled, and the mother faced lots of criticism.

