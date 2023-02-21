A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQXzP_0kuc0ZoN00
A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby.Photo byBayu Prakosa/ Pexels

A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby.

A mother started screaming angrily and said, "that baby almost killed me."

A young mother who refused to touch her own newborn child became viral on social media.

Most of the time, people are not prepared to become parents. One woman thought giving birth was not a big deal and started to panic, screaming angrily in the hospital when the hospital staff tried to give her newborn baby in her hand.

In a heartbreaking video that went viral on TikTok, a nurse gave the baby to the mother, who immediately expressed regret upon seeing her child and asked the nurse to take it away.

On the other hand, the nurse smiled and brought the newborn baby closer to his mother, but the mother immediately turned her face in the other direction in response.

Most people commented that and called a mother rude, but some claimed it could happen because of postpartum depression.

This unusual incident circulated on the internet and left everyone baffled, and the mother faced lots of criticism.

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Hi, I hope this story touches your heart, and if you are a little bit connected to the story and if any of my words have touched you, please consider leaving a small donation to help me keep living my dream: https://ko-fi.com/alissarosehere

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 197

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
64K followers

More from Alissa Rose

A 56-year-old grandmother was getting engaged to a 19-year-old boy and she said, "I realized I was in love with him."

A 56-year-old grandmother was getting engaged to a 19-year-old boy and she said, "I realized I was in love with him."Photo byMirror. A 19-year-old teenage boy was getting engaged to a 56-year-old grandmother, and the woman said, "I realized I was in love with him."

Read full story
185 comments
Tennessee State

$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Tennessee residents

Payment of $4,000 of payments could come for millions of Tennessee residents because they pay double for their daily expenses and the continue surging inflation took a financial toll on the wallets of Tennessee residents.

Read full story
303 comments

The Black couple suddenly discovers after 14 years of marriage they are brother and sister.

The Black couple suddenly discovers after 14 years of marriage they are brother and sister.Photo byAlex Green/ Pexels. The Black couple suddenly discovers after 14 years of marriage they are brother and sister.

Read full story
88 comments

A  mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."

A  mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A  mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."

Read full story
641 comments

A 19-year-old woman was thrown out of her own home for marrying a black man they'd been together for over 74 years.

A 19-year-old woman was thrown out of her own home for marrying a black man, yet they have been together for over 74 years.Photo byKampus Production/ Pexels. A 19-year-old woman was thrown out of her own home for marrying a black man, yet they have been together for over 74 years.

Read full story
304 comments

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter's food.

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter, and the reason was shocking. A family had gone for lunch at a restaurant with their 18-month-old daughter Aaliyah.

Read full story
107 comments
Pennsylvania State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.

Read full story
527 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.

Read full story
140 comments

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

Read full story
106 comments

A mother told her 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.

A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people. A mother told her 9-year-old daughter Micchi to get eyelid surgery to make her look "beautiful."

Read full story
12 comments
California State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.

Read full story
483 comments

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

Read full story
544 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New York residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New York residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on New York residents could go even higher, and families are also struggling with their daily expenses.

Read full story
277 comments

The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.

The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.

Read full story
881 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.

Read full story
191 comments
Texas State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
464 comments
Georgia State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
268 comments
Florida State

More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents

Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.

Read full story
101 comments

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy