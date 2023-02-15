A 56-year-old grandmother was getting engaged to a 19-year-old boy and she said, "I realized I was in love with him."

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDxj9_0koGDNtx00
A 56-year-old grandmother was getting engaged to a 19-year-old boy and she said, "I realized I was in love with him."Photo byMirror

A 19-year-old teenage boy was getting engaged to a 56-year-old grandmother, and the woman said, "I realized I was in love with him."

A 19-year-old teenage boy Wuthichai Chantaraj and a grandmother of three, Janla Namuangrak, have become engaged despite their 37-year age gap.

An unusual incident circulated on the internet left everyone baffled, and the couple faced a lot of criticism.

The teenage boy and his now finance Janla Namuangrak met first when Wuthichai was only ten years old.

The first interaction happened between the couple when Janla requested Wuthichai's help to clean her house. Wuthichai went ahead and helped her, and the duo became friends while moving her potted plants and performing tasks for the woman daily.

The couple has been in a relationship since Wuthichai was 17 years old, and now it's been two years, and they go on dates in the town and to restaurants.

The couple claims their 37-year age difference is not a barrier to their relationship as they have been open about showing affection in public, regularly kissing each other, and holding hands.

Wuthichai said, "I admire her. It's the first time in my life I felt like I wanted to make sure someone was living comfortably."

The couple has posted videos and images of their relationship on social media when it became public about them in January.

Janla said, "Wuthichai has been like a superhero for me. He makes me feel young again, and then, I realized I was in love with him, and we have stayed together. We're happy. We will get married."

The couple believes all the controversy and criticism about their relationship make them stronger, and they plan to marry soon.

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Hi, I hope this story touches your heart, and if you are a little bit connected to the story or any of my words, please consider leaving a small donation to help me keep living my dream: https://ko-fi.com/alissarosehere

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 177

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
63K followers

More from Alissa Rose

A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby.

A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby.Photo byBayu Prakosa/ Pexels. A mother angrily screams in the hospital after looking at her newborn baby and refuses to accept the baby.

Read full story
57 comments
Tennessee State

$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Tennessee residents

Payment of $4,000 of payments could come for millions of Tennessee residents because they pay double for their daily expenses and the continue surging inflation took a financial toll on the wallets of Tennessee residents.

Read full story
303 comments

The Black couple suddenly discovers after 14 years of marriage they are brother and sister.

The Black couple suddenly discovers after 14 years of marriage they are brother and sister.Photo byAlex Green/ Pexels. The Black couple suddenly discovers after 14 years of marriage they are brother and sister.

Read full story
47 comments

A  mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."

A  mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A  mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."

Read full story
603 comments

A 19-year-old woman was thrown out of her own home for marrying a black man they'd been together for over 74 years.

A 19-year-old woman was thrown out of her own home for marrying a black man, yet they have been together for over 74 years.Photo byKampus Production/ Pexels. A 19-year-old woman was thrown out of her own home for marrying a black man, yet they have been together for over 74 years.

Read full story
300 comments

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter's food.

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter, and the reason was shocking. A family had gone for lunch at a restaurant with their 18-month-old daughter Aaliyah.

Read full story
98 comments
Pennsylvania State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.

Read full story
527 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.

Read full story
140 comments

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

Read full story
106 comments

A mother told her 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.

A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people. A mother told her 9-year-old daughter Micchi to get eyelid surgery to make her look "beautiful."

Read full story
12 comments
California State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.

Read full story
483 comments

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

Read full story
543 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New York residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New York residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on New York residents could go even higher, and families are also struggling with their daily expenses.

Read full story
277 comments

The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.

The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.

Read full story
881 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.

Read full story
190 comments
Texas State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
464 comments
Georgia State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
268 comments
Florida State

More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents

Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.

Read full story
101 comments

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy