A 56-year-old grandmother was getting engaged to a 19-year-old boy and she said, "I realized I was in love with him."

A 19-year-old teenage boy was getting engaged to a 56-year-old grandmother, and the woman said, "I realized I was in love with him."

A 19-year-old teenage boy Wuthichai Chantaraj and a grandmother of three, Janla Namuangrak, have become engaged despite their 37-year age gap.

An unusual incident circulated on the internet left everyone baffled, and the couple faced a lot of criticism.

The teenage boy and his now finance Janla Namuangrak met first when Wuthichai was only ten years old.

The first interaction happened between the couple when Janla requested Wuthichai's help to clean her house. Wuthichai went ahead and helped her, and the duo became friends while moving her potted plants and performing tasks for the woman daily.

The couple has been in a relationship since Wuthichai was 17 years old, and now it's been two years, and they go on dates in the town and to restaurants.

The couple claims their 37-year age difference is not a barrier to their relationship as they have been open about showing affection in public, regularly kissing each other, and holding hands.

Wuthichai said, "I admire her. It's the first time in my life I felt like I wanted to make sure someone was living comfortably."

The couple has posted videos and images of their relationship on social media when it became public about them in January.

Janla said, "Wuthichai has been like a superhero for me. He makes me feel young again, and then, I realized I was in love with him, and we have stayed together. We're happy. We will get married."

The couple believes all the controversy and criticism about their relationship make them stronger, and they plan to marry soon.

