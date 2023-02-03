A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410LcE_0kbTpCU000
A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.Photo byRODNAE Productions/ Pexels

A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.

A post went viral on the internet where a white woman was kicked out of her own house because she married a black man, but the woman didn't give up on her love.

A white woman named Mary met a black man named Jake Jacobs while studying at a technical college.

Mary stated that Jack was with a group of black friends who called Mary and her friends for a conversation. Mary had no idea they spoke English until they started talking.

A few weeks later, Mary and her friends went for a picnic where some friends of Mary's father spotted her hanging out with a group of black men, and after that, they reported to her father, and Mary's father banned her from seeing him again.

After that, Jake returned to his hometown, but both of them sent each other love letters during their time apart, and ultimately Jake realized he needed to be with Mary.

A few weeks later, Jake returns to Mary's hometown and suddenly asks her to marry him when she is only 19.

Mary said, "When I told my father I was going to marry Jake, my father said, 'If you marry that man, you will never set foot in this house again; he also told me how I could consider marrying a black man."

Mary also mentions that her father threw her out of the house, and she left with only one small suitcase to her name. No family came to her wedding.

The couple went through many problems because no one wanted to speak to them or rent a home to a black man, and they couldn't find a place to live anywhere.

According to Mary, today it's been 74 years, and we are still madly in love with each other. I do not regret marrying him for an instant, despite all the pain we have suffered."
Jake said, "I feel so fortunate to have met and married Mary, but it saddens me that we could not be accepted by society. Nowadays, I say to young black people: 'You have no idea what it used to be like."

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Hi, I hope you enjoyed and a little bit connected to the woman's story, and if any of my words or stories have touched you, please consider leaving a small donation to help me keep living my dream: https://ko-fi.com/alissarosehere

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 237

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
61K followers

More from Alissa Rose

Virginia State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Virginia residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Virginia residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on residents of Virginia and their wallets.

Read full story

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter's food.

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter, and the reason was shocking. A family had gone for lunch at a restaurant with their 18-month-old daughter Aaliyah.

Read full story
61 comments
Pennsylvania State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.

Read full story
523 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.

Read full story
140 comments

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

Read full story
106 comments

A mother told her 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.

A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people. A mother told her 9-year-old daughter Micchi to get eyelid surgery to make her look "beautiful."

Read full story
7 comments
California State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.

Read full story
481 comments

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

Read full story
510 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New York residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New York residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on New York residents could go even higher, and families are also struggling with their daily expenses.

Read full story
277 comments

The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.

The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.

Read full story
806 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.

Read full story
190 comments
Texas State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
464 comments
Georgia State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
268 comments
Florida State

More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents

Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.

Read full story
101 comments

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.

Read full story
16 comments
Michigan State

$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents

As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
327 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents

Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
186 comments

A parents shocked and burst into tears after seeing his own daughter

The birth of a child usually brings joy and happiness to the parent's life that's exactly what this girl's parents feel when their daughter was born. However, when the parents first saw their daughter, they were totally scared and started crying.

Read full story
53 comments
Illinois State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents

Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
202 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy