A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house. Photo by RODNAE Productions/ Pexels

A father told his daughter how can you even think of marrying a black man and threw her out of the house.

A post went viral on the internet where a white woman was kicked out of her own house because she married a black man, but the woman didn't give up on her love.

A white woman named Mary met a black man named Jake Jacobs while studying at a technical college.

Mary stated that Jack was with a group of black friends who called Mary and her friends for a conversation. Mary had no idea they spoke English until they started talking.

A few weeks later, Mary and her friends went for a picnic where some friends of Mary's father spotted her hanging out with a group of black men, and after that, they reported to her father, and Mary's father banned her from seeing him again.

After that, Jake returned to his hometown, but both of them sent each other love letters during their time apart, and ultimately Jake realized he needed to be with Mary.

A few weeks later, Jake returns to Mary's hometown and suddenly asks her to marry him when she is only 19.

Mary said, "When I told my father I was going to marry Jake, my father said, 'If you marry that man, you will never set foot in this house again; he also told me how I could consider marrying a black man."

Mary also mentions that her father threw her out of the house, and she left with only one small suitcase to her name. No family came to her wedding.

The couple went through many problems because no one wanted to speak to them or rent a home to a black man, and they couldn't find a place to live anywhere.

According to Mary, today it's been 74 years, and we are still madly in love with each other. I do not regret marrying him for an instant, despite all the pain we have suffered."

Jake said, "I feel so fortunate to have met and married Mary, but it saddens me that we could not be accepted by society. Nowadays, I say to young black people: 'You have no idea what it used to be like."

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Hi, I hope you enjoyed and a little bit connected to the woman's story, and if any of my words or stories have touched you, please consider leaving a small donation to help me keep living my dream: https://ko-fi.com/alissarosehere