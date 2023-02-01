A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter's food.

A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter, and the reason was shocking. Photo by William Fortunato/ Pexels

A family had gone for lunch at a restaurant with their 18-month-old daughter Aaliyah.

The family enjoyed the meal, and everything seemed normal until the father ordered apple juice for her daughter Aaliyah.

Aaliyah's father took a juice drink from the child's cup after lunch as they were getting ready to leave, and his chest began to burn.

After that, Aaliyah's mother, Alexis , also took a sip, and the parents found out her daughter was not drinking apple juice; actually, it was alcohol.

The parents immediately called the manager who was on duty. The manager looked into the whole situation and informed the family that the container had been mislabeled and the child had been accidentally served alcohol.

Aaliyah's mother said , "As a mother, I was very emotional and horrified also, and I started crying at the restaurant because alcohol is something serious."

When Alexis realized what had happened and stood her up to check on her, she said that her daughter was "a bit off-balance."

However, the parents immediately took their daughter to a doctor, and the doctors observed the child for a couple of hours before determining she was in good health.

Aaliyah's mother said , "She would have been sipping on alcohol all day and possibly died; I'm just lucky that my daughter did not consume the whole cup because she probably would not be here now."

