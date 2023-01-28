The 10-year-old boy said, "I am the father of her baby because my girlfriend has never been with another man." Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

The thirteen-year-old girl Darya said that she fell in love at first sight with a 10-year-old boy who is the father to her unborn baby.

According to the reports , Darya and a 10-year-old boy Ivan, appeared on a television talk show in Russia before their baby's arrival to share details of their relationship.

The kids who appeared on the on air program with their parent's permission said they first met a year ago after being introduced by mutual friends and fell in love at first sight.

The eight weeks pregnant Darya believes that Ivan is the biological father of her unborn kid.

However, some medical professionals have questioned her claims, saying it's impossible for the ten-year-old to have fathered the child due to his underdeveloped sperm.

Darya said , "When I was thinking about the delivery process, I was scared. But then I saw my baby during an ultrasound. It was so tiny and cute. Now I am ready to give birth."

Darya , who plans to keep the baby, claims that she and her partner look out for one another and have their social media accounts configured to read "married."

Ivan said , "Daria has never been with another man. I know that for sure. I am the father of her baby."

Most people said that somebody else got the girl pregnant, and both children received harsh and cruel comments.

