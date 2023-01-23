The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ow3Ul_0kOBiMPM00
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles

The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

The very strange incident shocked and baffled the internet when an 81-year-old woman who suffered had brain hemorrhage was declared dead by the doctors, and she woke up during her last rites.

The 81-year-old woman's family was preparing for her last rites and taking the dead body to the cremation ground when suddenly the woman's eyes opened, and everyone was shocked by this unbelievable incident.

When the older lady was taken to a trauma center on December 23, the physicians noticed that her heart and brain had stopped functioning.

After a thorough examination, the physicians concluded that the woman was clinically dead and there was no possibility of saving her.

The family member of the lady was relieved to realize that the head of the family was still alive, and the family took her back home.

However, the woman was back home, and the first thing she did was drink tea. But since the woman was already weak owing to the poor condition of her brain and heart, she could not survive and died the very next day.

Later her son performed her last rites and spoke to the media, describing the whole incident, and he blamed the physicians for the negligence.

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Hi, I hope you enjoyed and a little bit connected to the woman's story, and if any of my words or stories have touched you, please consider leaving a small donation to help me keep living my dream: https://ko-fi.com/alissarosehere

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 73

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
59K followers

More from Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.

Read full story
135 comments

A mother told her 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.

A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people. A mother told her 9-year-old daughter Micchi to get eyelid surgery to make her look "beautiful."

Read full story
6 comments
California State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.

Read full story
473 comments

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.

Read full story
442 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New York residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New York residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on New York residents could go even higher, and families are also struggling with their daily expenses.

Read full story
275 comments

The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.

The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.

Read full story
617 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.

Read full story
189 comments
Texas State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
462 comments
Georgia State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
267 comments
Florida State

More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents

Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.

Read full story
101 comments

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."

A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.

Read full story
9 comments
Michigan State

$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents

As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
326 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents

Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
186 comments

A parents shocked and burst into tears after seeing his own daughter

The birth of a child usually brings joy and happiness to the parent's life that's exactly what this girl's parents feel when their daughter was born. However, when the parents first saw their daughter, they were totally scared and started crying.

Read full story
42 comments
Illinois State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents

Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
202 comments
Florida State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Florida residents

As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida could receive a payment of $4,000.

Read full story
383 comments
Ohio State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.

Read full story
334 comments

A 66-year-old man who lived his entire life as a man suddenly finds out that he is actually a woman.

A 66-year-old man who lived his whole life in deception got the biggest shock of his life when he found out that he was actually a woman. One day this man went to the hospital because of the swollen abdomen, where he found he his actually a woman.

Read full story
341 comments
Florida State

A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."

A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.

Read full story
850 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy