The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.

The very strange incident shocked and baffled the internet when an 81-year-old woman who suffered had brain hemorrhage was declared dead by the doctors, and she woke up during her last rites .

The 81-year-old woman's family was preparing for her last rites and taking the dead body to the cremation ground when suddenly the woman's eyes opened, and everyone was shocked by this unbelievable incident.

When the older lady was taken to a trauma center on December 23, the physicians noticed that her heart and brain had stopped functioning.

After a thorough examination , the physicians concluded that the woman was clinically dead and there was no possibility of saving her.

The family member of the lady was relieved to realize that the head of the family was still alive, and the family took her back home.

However, the woman was back home, and the first thing she did was drink tea. But since the woman was already weak owing to the poor condition of her brain and heart, she could not survive and died the very next day.

Later her son performed her last rites and spoke to the media, describing the whole incident, and he blamed the physicians for the negligence.

