A mother told her 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.

A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people. Photo by Tom Caillarec/ Unsplash on Unsplash

A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.

A mother told her 9-year-old daughter Micchi to get eyelid surgery to make her look "beautiful."

Micchi, a 9-year-old girl, has no memory of going under the knife. Instead, the girl recalls her countless conversations with her mother about her monolids.

Micchi's mother said in an interview with Vice TV that she was born with an inherent sense of insecurity since she did not have double eyelids.

Her mom, Rucchi, mentions that double eyelids are the "beauty standard," but many Asian people aren't born with them.

Rucchi also said that she did not feel pretty or cute due to the absence of double eyelids, unlike her younger sister, who had them.

Hence, the mother's main concern about her daughter, Micchi, was that she did not want her child "to grow up with a complex about it."

As per Japanese law, children may get cosmetic surgery with their parent's permission. More than 120,000 people will choose to get double eyelid surgery in 2020, making it the most popular surgical treatment in the nation.

Unexpectedly, Micchi agreed to his mother's decision , even though she was eager to undergo the painful surgery because her eyes were "too narrow" and looked like "she was glaring at people."

Micchi also explain s, "If I can endure the pain of plastic surgery, that makes me a beautiful person."

The operation on Micchi, which should have taken only 20 minutes, took two hours, and even the anesthetic didn't work.

However, a child psychologist revealed the danger associated with making children undergo plastic surgery.

He also stated that people might become trapped in the loop if they try to create the "ideal image" in their brains through plastic surgery. Because one's ideal image changes over time, one may need plastic surgery more than once.

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.