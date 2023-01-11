A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qY2m_0kB12tDs00
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels

The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.

A mother's eyes filled with tears when she saw her newborn baby first time and questioned herself, "where I went wrong."

The newborn baby's name is Ayla Summer Mucha. She was born with an extremely rare medical condition called Bilateral Macrostomia, where the corners of the mouth do not fuse during pregnancy.

The condition was so rare that only 14 cases of it have been reported in the whole world.

Ayla's mother, Cristina Vercher, said, "All I could think about as a mother was where I went wrong, especially when I had been so pedantic throughout my entire pregnancy."

Ayla's parents were not unaware of such a condition. So, it came as a 'huge shock' for them.

The condition is not just a cosmetic issue. Unfortunately, it can also affect an infant's suckling and latching ability, which is why surgery is frequently advised in cases involving skin closure with minimal scarring.

Ayla's parents are concerned about the difficulties they would face after the surgery. Despite their baby's rare medical condition, they haven't given up hope and have set up a TikTok account to raise awareness about it. The account has almost 1,18,000 followers already.

Ayla was born with a rare medical condition that causes her to appear to have a "permanent smile," placing smiles on the faces of millions of strangers online.

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Hi, I hope this story touches your heart, and if you are a little bit connected to the baby story or any of my words have touched you, please consider leaving a small donation to help me keep living my dream: https://ko-fi.com/alissarosehere

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mother# Baby# Medical condition# Pregnancy# Health

Comments / 5

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
57K followers

More from Alissa Rose

The gay couple was forced to sleep apart in their own house by the renter.

The gay couple was forced to sleep apart in their own house by the renter.Photo byKindel Media/ Pexels. The post went viral about the gay couple who was forced to sleep apart in their own house by the renter.

Read full story
Texas State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
437 comments
Georgia State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
258 comments
Florida State

More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents

Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.

Read full story
101 comments
Michigan State

$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents

As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.

Read full story
322 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents

Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
186 comments

A parents shocked and burst into tears after seeing his own daughter

The birth of a child usually brings joy and happiness to the parent's life that's exactly what this girl's parents feel when their daughter was born. However, when the parents first saw their daughter, they were totally scared and started crying.

Read full story
13 comments
Illinois State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents

Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
200 comments
Florida State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Florida residents

As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida could receive a payment of $4,000.

Read full story
384 comments
Ohio State

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.

Read full story
334 comments

A 66-year-old man who lived his entire life as a man suddenly finds out that he is actually a woman.

A 66-year-old man who lived his whole life in deception got the biggest shock of his life when he found out that he was actually a woman. One day this man went to the hospital because of the swollen abdomen, where he found he his actually a woman.

Read full story
338 comments

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.

Read full story
404 comments
Florida State

A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."

A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.

Read full story
846 comments
Michigan State

The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.

The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.

Read full story
229 comments

A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby

A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.

Read full story
460 comments

A woman "cried out loud" when she found out her husband was a woman after 10 months of marriage

A woman was shocked when she found out her husband was a womanPhoto byGustavo Fring / Pexels. The Unusual incident happened with a newlywed bride, and she cried out loud after revealing she was conned by her husband, who turned out to be a woman, and she didn't realize this for ten months of marriage.

Read full story
91 comments
Florida State

The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.

The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.

Read full story
653 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous tree in the world which can brings anyone to the death bed is found in Florida.

The most dangerous tree in the world is found in Florida which can cause death or blindnessPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. According toGuinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States isthe manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella).

Read full story
118 comments

A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him

A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".

Read full story
322 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy