A crying woman said, "people call me monkey because of my looks is it such a bad thing to look different?"

Alissa Rose

A 17-year-old girl Supatra 'Natty' Susuphan, was born on 5 August 1999 with an extremely rare genetic condition called Ambras Syndrome.

This genetic condition causes excessive hair growth on the entire body, even the face.

The condition is so rare that there have only been 50 recorded cases in the world since the Middle Ages.

Ms. Susuphan, named the hairiest girl in the world by Guinness World Records in 2010, has thick hair growing over her face, ears, arms, legs, and back.

Susuphan revealed that growing up was never easy for her or anyone in her family most of her life being taunted by schoolmates calling her 'Wolf Girl' 'monkey face' and 'Chewbacca.'

Natty had a laser treatment when she was younger, but it wasn't successful since the hair kept coming back. In fact, the laser therapy accelerated and thickened hair growth.

Susuphan asks for love once and says, "I am ready to propose to any willing man."
Natty also says, "I didn't understand why they made fun of me, I was like the normal girl, I just had more hair."

Growing up in a society where bloated prejudices flowed continuously was challenging for the little girl. She struggled when others at school distanced themselves from her.

Susuphan dated many people, but everyone left her because of her looks, but she never lost hope, and finally, she married someone she loved.

On the other hand, Supatra never gave up on herself and was gradually accepted by her society.

Recently Natty shared pictures of her shaved face, and she started doing that after marrying the 'love of her life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

