The most dangerous animal cruelty once happened in Tennessee. Photo by Stephan Streuders/ Pexels

One of the most tragic human cruelty that hanged an elephant death in public.

Mary , an elephant, was part of Charlie Spark's traveling circus back in September 1916.

Mary's story began on September 11, 1916, when a homeless man called Red Eldridge, who landed a job as a transient hotel clerk, was hired as an assistant elephant trainer by the Sparks World Famous Shows circus.

During the circus, Mary was being ridden by Walter Eldridge, a 38-year-old vagabond with zero experience riding or caring for elephants.

Eldridge was informed that it would be good to use the elephant stick, a spear-shaped rod, to train elephants.

The circus company instructed all its employees to use the stick delicately to avoid harming the elephants.

One day during the parade , Mary stopped to munch on a watermelon slice when the elephants were being carried to the watering hole. Eldridge repeatedly poked her out of impatience.

Elephants are known for their short temper. Mary became infuriated by Eldridge's constant jabs, and she pulled him off her and stomped on his head.

The elephant has been known as the "Murderous Mary" since that day, and when the crowd saw this incident, they yelled, "Kill the elephant!"

After that incident , the circus owner Charlie Sparks, reluctantly decided that the only way to resolve the potentially ruinous situation quickly was to hang Mary in public.

The railcars were raised using a 100-ton crane. The crane lifted Mary after being tied to a rail and covered in the chain. However, the first chain was broken when she was lifted five feet off the ground, and a stronger chain was used then. She had been hanging for 30 minutes before she was declared dead .

