$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, rising inflation makes it more expensive for North Carolina to pay for their daily expenses, like groceries (11.4%), housing (10.4%), fuel (6.6%), and other essentials prices also increasing.

In North Carolina, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 8.7% compared to the previous year.

What are the details?

This new plan is known as the Family Security Act 2.0, and it was introduced by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

Most parents with children under five would get a $350 direct monthly payment (more than $4,000 yearly) under this newly proposed plan.

Families may claim benefits for up to six children annually and choose whether to receive the benefits annually or monthly.

In the approximate population of 10.69 million, only 34.9% of North Carolina residents do not have a family, which means 65.2% of the population would be eligible for benefits under this program if they had children.

Who is eligible for the Family Security Act 2.0?

  • As per this proposed plan, your yearly income must be $200,000 for single taxpayers and $400,000 for joint filers.
  • However, the family's annual income must be at least $10,000 to qualify for this plan. If the family's yearly income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit based on that amount.

What do you think about this new proposed plan? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

