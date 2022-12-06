Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels

As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.

Americans spent more than 16.4% on cereal, 17.6% on meat, 12.9% on bread, and more than 16.5% on snacks. Due to the cost of living crisis, some families cut back or reduce their necessities, and others are closer to poverty.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 7.9% over the previous year, which is higher than economists' predictions.

What are the details?

This new plan, called the Family Security Act 2.0 , was introduced by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

According to this newly proposed plan , most parents with children under the age of 5 would get a $350 direct payment each month (more than $4,000 annually).

Families may claim benefits for up to six children annually and choose whether to receive the benefits annually or monthly.

Senator Mitt Romney said, "We must do better to help families meet the challenges they face as they take on the most important work any of us will ever do raising our society's children. This proposal proves we can accomplish this without adding to the deficit or creating another new federal program without any reforms."

Who is eligible for the Family Security Act 2.0?

As per this new proposed plan, your annual income must be $200,000 for single taxpayers and $400,000 for joint filers.

However, the family's annual income must be at least $10,000 to qualify for this plan . If the family's yearly income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit based on that amount.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.