A woman "cried out loud" when she found out her husband was a woman after 10 months of marriage

A woman was shocked when she found out her husband was a woman Photo by Gustavo Fring / Pexels

The Unusual incident happened with a newlywed bride, and she cried out loud after revealing she was conned by her husband, who turned out to be a woman, and she didn't realize this for ten months of marriage

The 22-year-old unnamed woman, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, began a relationship with a man she met through online dating, who is identified by the initials AA(Ahnaf Arrafif).

AA (Ahnaf Arrafif) introduced himself as a successful coal trader and a professional surgeon with a New York education when they first met.

When they got to know each other properly, AA traveled to NA's hometown and proposed to her, and the two were married in July.

Their lovely love story took an unexpected turn after they married.

They were married in a nikah Siri arrangement, recognized by religion but not by the state, because the groom could not submit the civil paperwork needed for a state-approved wedding.

NA is confident they had been intimate multiple times over their ten months of marriage. However, NA stated that AA never undressed when the lights were on.

NA's parents became suspicious of AA as they kept asking for money despite their impressive-sounding career, but when NA's parents doubted AA, they both moved out to another apartment.

When they shifted to the new apartment and AA locked, NA was inside the house so nobody could contact her, but her mother had to track her down with the help of the police.

A woman also claims she was cheated out of $18,000 by her' husband,' who was eventually revealed to be a woman.

