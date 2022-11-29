The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.

The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida. Photo by Chris F/ Pexels

As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.

Most scientists conducted terrible and cruel experiments on animals during the 20th century to merge animal genes with human genes to create the abomination known as a "hybrid" between humans and animals.

An evolutionary psychologist named Gordon Gallup stated that in the 1920s, the first humanzee (chimpanzee) was "born" at a secret research center established in Florida.

The combined process of the DNA and cells of humans and chimpanzees creates an organism that is half human and half chimp.

A chimpanzee has the most comparable organism to a human compared to other species, with 99% of coding gene sequences in common. Hence, it had the best chance of success in such an experiment.

However, during those periods, technology was not as advanced as it is now. Hence, experts explain that it happened in that way the scientists used human semen from an unidentified donor to inseminate a female chimpanzee.

Scientists were stunned to see that the female chimpanzee not only got pregnant but also gave birth to a healthy humanzee, as Professor Gallup named this hybrid.

Many rumors have come up that the hybrid could pronounce a few words in English and grasp the usage of things around them considerably faster than other chimpanzees, proving that her IQ was far higher than expected.

The ability of chimpanzees or monkeys to breed with humans, which in a manner would make sense if technically based on the theory they are our ancestors, is seen by some experts as the missing piece in the theory of evolution. However immoral this may seem, biological mating between many species is undoubtedly the way of the future.

