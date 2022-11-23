The father leaves his infant child crying in the hospital because the baby was black

Alissa Rose

The father leaves his infant child in the hospital because the baby was blackPhoto byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels

The birth of a child should be the happiest moment in a couple's lives. But one husband left his wife after she gave birth and accused her of having an affair because their child was black.

When she gave birth to her daughter after hours of pain, she wanted to cuddle her newborn baby, but his husband ruined his happiness in a second when he took one look at the infant and started screaming at the maternity ward and accused her of cheating on him.

The unnamed mother claimed in a post on Reddit that her daughter was born with "very dark skin," and as a result, her husband didn't believe the baby was his because he is white.

The woman, who identifies herself as "half white," claims her husband accused her of having an affair immediately, but she said she had been entirely loyal throughout their marriage.

The woman explains that when her daughter was born, her skin was very dark, and she "looked like she could have two biological parents who were of African descent."

However, her husband told everyone on both sides of the family what had happened, made social media posts, and even said he wanted a divorce.

The woman shared on Reddit, "His family and a lot of our friends all called to say how upset they were at me and called me really nasty names."

She also explained how her husband refused to pick her up from the hospital and pushed her out of their house, forcing her and the baby to live with her parents.

After some time, her husband agreed to do a paternity test, and the test result showed that he was the baby's birth father.

The test also revealed that there was a 30 percent African ancestry in the husband's family.

After the truth is finally revealed, the woman says her husband begged for a second chance, but she isn't sure she can forgive him.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

