Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents.

Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Florida residents because inflation is taking a big bite out of Floradian's purchasing power. They may feel the hit to their wallets more intensely than elsewhere.

Fast-rising prices on every item, such as gasoline, food, rent, house, and all kinds of things, are up almost ten percent from a year ago.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 10.1% over the previous year, which is higher than economists' predictions.

What are the details?

This new plan, called the Family Security Act 2.0 , was introduced by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

According to this newly proposed plan , most parents with children under the age of 5 would get a $350 direct payment each month (more than $4,000 annually).

Families may claim benefits for up to six children annually and choose whether to receive the benefits annually or monthly.

In Florida, almost 50% of the family in this state are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses.

This stimulus payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

In the approximate population of 22.08 million, only 35.5% of Florida residents do not have a family, which means 64.5% of the residents would be eligible for benefits under this program if they had children.

Who is eligible for the Family Security Act 2.0?

As per this new proposed plan, your annual income must be $200,000 for single taxpayers and $400,000 for joint filers.

However, the family's annual income must be at least $10,000 to qualify for this plan . If the family's yearly income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit based on that amount.

