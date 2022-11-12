$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Virginia residents

Image by Tara Winstead/ Pexels

Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Virginia residents because residents are paying double for their daily needs, and more than 50% of the family in this state are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. This stimulus payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 8.1% over the previous, which is higher than economists' predictions.

However, the government of Virginia also mentioned that every essential item's price has increased, including home, food, groceries, petrol, rent, and health care.

What are the details?

This new plan was introduced by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT); this plan is known as the Family Security Act 2.0 .

According to this newly proposed plan, most parents with children under the age of 6 to 17 would receive a $250 payment ($3,000 annually).

Families may claim benefits for up to six children annually and choose whether to receive the benefits annually or monthly.

Image by US Census 2020 ACS 5-Year Survey

In the approximate population of 8.75 million, only 34% of Virginia residents do not have a family, which means 66% of the residents would be eligible for benefits under this program if they had children.

Who is eligible for the Family Security Act 2.0?

As per this new proposed plan, your annual income must be $200,000 for single taxpayers and $400,000 for joint filers.

However, the family's annual income must be at least $10,000 to qualify for this plan . If the family's yearly income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit based on that amount.

What do you think about this new proposed plan? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.