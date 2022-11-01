Will Florida be lost forever due to the climate crisis?

Image by Denniz Futalan/ Pexels

As we all know, the climate crisis is worsening in the Sunshine State, and if these conditions persist, some scientists predict that there could be a chance Florida be lost forever soon.

According to a new global report from the world's top scientists in Florida, climate change has already resulted in permanent and irreversible changes that have affected coral reefs, increased property values, and increased inequality for the state's most vulnerable communities.

More than 8 million residents in Florida are affected by current environmental issues, including rising sea levels, polluted drinking water, more frequent and severe storms, coastal erosion, floods, and disappearing species and habitats.

If scientists' prediction is true, by the end of the century, the lowest third of the state will be underwater. Scientists, politicians, environmentalists, and others are addressing the problems head-on despite this grim outlook.

Here are some of the important problems that impact Florida's climate crisis:

The rising sea level is estimated to rise to 31in (79cm) by 2060.

Tidal flooding worsened by sea rise has led to almost $500 million in lost real estate value from 2005 to 2016 in Miami-Dade alone, "and coastal flood risks in the region beyond 2050 will likely increase without adaptation to climate change."

The danger posed by contaminated water

The major threat of the hurricane season because it will cause massive destruction.

The wildlife and habitat loss because more than thousands of wildlife and habitat lost lives every year due to the climate crisis.

However, some of these risks can still be prevented or lessened with prompt action.

What do you think about the Florida climate crisis? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.