The man who spent $15,000 to become his favorite dog.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjZvf_0iodBbui00
Image byunilad

In today's times, when people spend millions of dollars to look like superstars and look beautiful, a man chooses to invest his money in something that people love the most: dogs.

The Japanese man Toko spent approximately $15,000 to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a dog.

The man eventually fulfilled his dream to be a four-legged canine after he got himself a custom-made dog collie costume.

Toko made a special request to a professional company called Zeppet in Japan to create an outfit for a realistic collie. To create and complete the full outfit, they took 40 days.

Toco told the Japanese news media MyNavi that he picked a rough-collie outfit because the dog's long fur would hide the human-like aspects of his form.

Toco said, "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on. My favorite animals are quadrupedal ones, especially cute ones, so I made a suit of the collie, my favorite breed of dog."
However, while speaking about the movement of his limbs, Toko said, "There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."

According to a Zeppet employee, the outfit was difficult to make because it takes significant time to research how the dog's figure might match a human figure.

"We collect photographs taken from various angles so that the beautiful coat of a collie can be reproduced and devise ways to let the coat of fur flow naturally," the Zeppet representative said.

On his YouTube channel, Toko also shared a video of his transformation. He also revealed his thought process.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

