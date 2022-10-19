The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything

Image by Pixabay/ Pexels

According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.

A man named (Prahlad Jani) shocked the world during the 70-odd years since; he has eaten not so much as a single grain of rice nor consumed a drop of water.

According to Mr. Prahlad Jani, the Goddess provided him with water which dropped down through a hole in his palate, which allowed him to live without food or drink.

Mr. Jani claimed he had lived for eight decades without food or drinks and also mentioned that he lived in a cave and didn't consume a single drop of water since 1940.

His claims also grabbed the attention of doctors and scientists worldwide. After that, many research and tests were conducted on Prahlad Jani to verify his claims of being able to survive without food and water for years.

Mr. Jani underwent two different observational studies and medical examinations between 2003 and 2010 at Sterling Hospital in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Dr. Sudhir Shah, a neurologist and head of the Sterling Hospital, said, "We studied him in a sealed room for 15 days with him taking no water or food, and surprisingly, he passed no urine or stool during his stay."

Only a small amount of water for mouthwash was allowed as a liquid and when Mr. Jani spat it out, it was collected and measured in a beaker to be sure that none had been consumed.

The results of all medical tests, including cardiac MRIs of the chest, abdomen, and spine, and EEG tests, were all normal after fifteen days of examinations and close monitoring of Prahlad Jani, according to specialists and medical professionals.

According to the physicians, Mr. Jani was healthier than someone half his age, despite apparently living on thin air for two weeks.

After several studies, his story went viral all over the world, and some people are still debating whether his story is completely true or a hoax.

