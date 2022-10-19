The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11P22H_0idQSlHn00
Image byPixabay/ Pexels

According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.

A man named (Prahlad Jani) shocked the world during the 70-odd years since; he has eaten not so much as a single grain of rice nor consumed a drop of water.

According to Mr. Prahlad Jani, the Goddess provided him with water which dropped down through a hole in his palate, which allowed him to live without food or drink.

Mr. Jani claimed he had lived for eight decades without food or drinks and also mentioned that he lived in a cave and didn't consume a single drop of water since 1940.

His claims also grabbed the attention of doctors and scientists worldwide. After that, many research and tests were conducted on Prahlad Jani to verify his claims of being able to survive without food and water for years.

Mr. Jani underwent two different observational studies and medical examinations between 2003 and 2010 at Sterling Hospital in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Dr. Sudhir Shah, a neurologist and head of the Sterling Hospital, said, "We studied him in a sealed room for 15 days with him taking no water or food, and surprisingly, he passed no urine or stool during his stay."

Only a small amount of water for mouthwash was allowed as a liquid and when Mr. Jani spat it out, it was collected and measured in a beaker to be sure that none had been consumed.

The results of all medical tests, including cardiac MRIs of the chest, abdomen, and spine, and EEG tests, were all normal after fifteen days of examinations and close monitoring of Prahlad Jani, according to specialists and medical professionals.

According to the physicians, Mr. Jani was healthier than someone half his age, despite apparently living on thin air for two weeks.

After several studies, his story went viral all over the world, and some people are still debating whether his story is completely true or a hoax.

What do you think about it? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# World# History# Miracle# Viral

Comments / 21

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
43487 followers

More from Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind the Bible are still unsolved

Image byNiccolò Frangipane, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

The mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in Florida

As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in the state of Florida.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents

As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.

Read full story
421 comments
Ohio State

$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents

As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.

Read full story
467 comments
Pennsylvania State

$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents

As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.

Read full story
601 comments

$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents

Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
210 comments
Illinois State

$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents

Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
337 comments
Florida State

$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents

As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.

Read full story
832 comments

The chimpanzee who speak english like humans shocked scientists

As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can walk and talk like humans.

Read full story
40 comments
Texas State

$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Texas residents

As we all know, residents of Texas are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Texas will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.

Read full story
487 comments

A mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son

The unsolved mystery of a mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son. This is the story of a girl who gave birth at the age of 5 and became the world's first youngest mother in the last 83 years.

Read full story
80 comments
Colorado State

Stimulus payments worth up to $1,500 are coming for millions of Colorado residents.

Stimulus payments worth up to $1,500 are coming for millions of Colorado residents because residents are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

Read full story
89 comments

The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South Carolina

As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in this state.

Read full story
10 comments

Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.

In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.

Read full story
142 comments
Florida State

The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.

Read full story
72 comments
Colorado State

2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado

As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.

Read full story
25 comments
Ohio State

2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.

In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.

Read full story
11 comments

Some American breakfast could soon become the most expensive item in coming days

As we all know, Americans already suffer a lot due to very high inflation because food prices are already soaring in which eggs are marking the highest price ever recorded in the past decade.

Read full story
80 comments

Meet another internet sensation, the black couple who gave birth to a white baby

"One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby." The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like Ben, Angela Ihegboro (Father), or their other two children.

Read full story
284 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy