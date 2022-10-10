$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents

Image by Natasha Chebanoo/ Pexels

Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, rising inflation causes residents of South Carolina to pay more for their daily expenses, such as groceries are 2% higher, and other basic necessities are 9% higher than in the rest of the country.

In South Carolina, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 8.9% compared to the previous year.

What are the details?

This new plan is known as the Family Security Act 2.0 , and it was introduced by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

Most parents with children under five would get a $350 direct monthly payment (more than $4,000 yearly) under this newly proposed plan.

While parents with children aged 6 to 17 would receive a $250 payment ($3,000 annually).

Furthermore, parents can apply for the benefit four months before their unborn child's due date, with monthly payments of $700 and a maximum of $2,800 during pregnancy.

Families may claim benefits for up to six children annually and choose whether to receive the benefits annually or monthly.

Only 34.4% of South Carolina residents do not have a family, which means 65.3% of the population would be eligible for benefits under this program if they had children.

Image by US Census 2020 ACS 5-Year Survey

Who is eligible for the Family Security Act 2.0?

As per this proposed plan, your yearly income must be $200,000 for single taxpayers and $400,000 for joint filers.

However, the family's annual income must be at least $10,000 to qualify for this plan . If the family's yearly income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit based on that amount.

