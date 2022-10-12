$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents

Image by Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels

Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that in September 2022, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 8.8% over the previous, which is higher than economists' predictions.

However, the government also mentioned that every essential item's price has increased, including food, groceries, petrol, rent, and health care.

This new plan was introduced by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT); this plan is known as the Family Security Act 2.0 .

According to this newly proposed plan , most parents with children under the age of 5 would get a $350 direct payment each month (more than $4,000 annually).

While parents with children aged 6 to 17 would receive a $250 payment ($3,000 annually).

In addition, parents are eligible to apply for the benefit four months before an unborn child's due date with monthly payments of $700 and a maximum amount of $2,800 during pregnancy.

Families may claim benefits for up to six children annually and choose whether to receive the benefits annually or monthly.

Only 36.2% of Illinois residents do not have a family, which means 63.8% of the population would be eligible for benefits under this program if they had children.

Image by US Census 2020 ACS 5-Year Survey

Who is eligible for the Family Security Act 2.0?

As per this proposed plan, your yearly income must be $200,000 for single taxpayers and $400,000 for joint filers.

However, the family's annual income must be at least $10,000 to qualify for this plan . If the family's yearly income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit based on that amount.

