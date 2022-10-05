Image by Suzy Hazelwood/ Pexels

The unsolved mystery of a mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son.

This is the story of a girl who gave birth at the age of 5 and became the world's first youngest mother in the last 83 years.

Lina Medina Marcela holds the title of the world's youngest mother, and in 1939 when she was five, she gave birth.

Lina was born in southern America in a small village in the Andes in Peru to a low-income family in 1933 .

The world did not know the story of this little girl until the article was published in the TIME news mentioning the event that occurred in 1939.

When Lina was around five years old, she complained of having stomach pains. Her parents, Victoria Lose and Tiburelo Medina saw that her stomach was significantly swollen and assumed that a tumor was growing within Lina's stomach.

After that, her parents took Lina to visit Dr. Gerardo Lozada, but once the doctor checked Lina , they could not accept the doctor's diagnosis because no tumor or other medical issue was causing the enlargement in her abdomen. Lina was actually seven months pregnant .

Dr. Busaleau and Dr. Coleretta decided to perform a cesarean section to protect Lena's health, and on May 14, 1939 , Lena gave birth to a baby boy, and her baby was born at a perfectly healthy weight of 6lbs.

Is this rape, incest, or possibly something worse?

When Lina's doctor informed the police about her pregnancy, police quickly arrested her father (Tiburelo Medina) , whom they suspected was responsible for his daughter's pregnancy. When they ran out of evidence, they arrested Line's cousin, a 22-year-old orphan . In the lack of concrete evidence, the young guy was charged with rape.

Dr. Rolando Colareta stated, "The rape of minors is nothing so unusual here or anywhere else. But of course, rape does not mean pregnancy in children so young except in rare cases."

Lina gave her son the name Gerardo in honor of the doctor who helped her during her pregnancy. To provide Lina and her kid with the best possible childhood, Lina's parents tried to explain things to them as they grew older. Lina was identified as Gerardo's sister for a long time.

At the age of 88, Lina is still living in Ticrapo, Peru, and is healthy. Gerardo tragically passed away in 1979 from a bone condition .

Many people have called her story a hoax, but X-rays, pictures, and doctor's paperwork show that it actually happened. However, the identity of the child's father was never revealed.

