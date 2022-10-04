Image by Giorgio Trovato/ Unsplash

Stimulus payments worth up to $1,500 are coming for millions of Colorado residents because residents are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.

According to experts , in June 2022, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 9.1% over the previous year, which is higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.

However, the government also mentioned that every essential item's price has increased, including food, groceries, petrol, rent, and medical care.

As per the report , Governor Jared Polis signed a bill ( Senate Bill 22-233 ) to give Coloradans a tax rebate sooner to help their families in this difficult time.

As per this plan , the amount depends on the filing status shown on your 2021 Colorado tax return $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for married couples filing jointly.

To receive this check , you must meet the following criteria:

To receive this payment, you must be at least 18 on or before December 31, 2022.

You must be a Colorado resident for the entire 2021 income tax year and have filed a 2021 Colorado income tax return or applied for a Colorado property tax/rent/heat credit (PTC) rebate .

However, you should receive your payment by September 30, or if you filed a tax extension by the October 17, 2022, deadline, you'd receive your money by January 31, 2023.

