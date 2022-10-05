The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South Carolina

As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in this state.

South Carolina is one of the most historical states in America due to its iconic and historic beauty, but some places in this state are abandoned, particularly because of haunted and spooky spots.

The Poinsett Bridge is considered to be one of the oldest bridges in the state of South Carolina and also the most terrifying place in America.

Poinsett Bridge is a precious, well-crafted 14-foot stone structure that spans 130 feet over Little Gap Creek, located in South Carolina.

This oldest bridge in South Carolina was built in 1820, and since then, many mysterious events have been reported from this place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqA7m_0iK6OjpJ00
Image byrustymphotography/ Flickr

People believe that the bridge is bound by the ghosts of two people who died in a car accident here, and one more surprising thing to the people is that the mason's body who died during the construction is entombed inside the bridge.

Many people have reported hearing mysterious screams and whispers emanating from the bridge after dark. Most people also claim they have experienced some paranormal activity here.

In 2019, Condé Nast Traveler magazine mentioned Poinsett Bridge as one of America's top 30 haunted places.

The research will help ensure that the bridge and its story are remembered for many years.

