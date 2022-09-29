Baby born without the top layer of skin baffled both mother and doctor

Image by Charles Eugene/ Unsplash

Meet a miracle baby boy who was born without skin stunned the internet.

His condition was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".

The newborn baby boy name (Kaiden Jake Shattock) was born ten weeks premature at Nottingham City Hospital.

He was born with an unusual medical condition in which he barely had only 2% of the top layer of the skin, just enough to cover his face, and this condition cannot be diagnosed.

After seeing the baby, his parents were really shocked. They didn't know what to do because both of them were quite young at the time of delivery.

His father (Jack Shattock) was only 20, and his mother (Jessica Kibbler) was only 19 years old.

Jessica Kibbler told the Daily Star, "When the nurses took us into the room to introduce us to Kaiden (the newborn baby) for the first time, he was red and raw, like a piece of uncooked meat."

His mother, Jessica Kibbler, said, "My baby, weighing 2lb 7oz, was in such a state that Jake and I cried, and even the maternity nurses had to leave the ward to cry their eyes out."

The baby's condition was so critical that he couldn't be held for 10 days and had to be covered on a mattress before being picked up.

He has been diagnosed with hearing loss in both ears, and now the tiny fighter, weighing 9lb 7oz, is battling on.

After all, this happened to her baby, Jessica Kibbler said, "He's got the loveliest smile and the prettiest laugh if you get him going. Kaiden means the world to us, and we don't think we could be happier."

Finally, after so many painful months, a miracle happened, and the baby survived.

