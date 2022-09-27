Early sleeping could be dangerous for older peoples

Image by Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels

In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.

Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.

On September 21, researchers published a study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, which shows early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline.

Researchers from different countries such as Sweden, China, and the United Kingdom looked at sleep data from almost 2,000 participants with an average age of 60 to 74, none of whom presented with symptoms of dementia at the start of the study.

Nearly 3.7 years later, researchers found approximately 97 participants had been diagnosed with dementia.

Those most affected were between the ages of 60 and 74. Men were also at a greater risk, which contradicts the findings of many other dementia experts.

Furthermore, researchers also discovered that people who slept for more than eight hours had a 69% greater risk of dementia than those who slept for seven to eight hours. People who fell asleep before 9 p.m. had a two-times higher risk than those who fell asleep after 10 p.m. or later.

Scientists also mention that most sleep and dementia studies in North America and Europe have focused almost entirely on white populations and have failed to include older rural people.

Conclusion:

Long and early sleep patterns are linked to an increased risk of dementia, and only older adults (60 to 74 years old) and men show these connections with more severe cognitive decline.

What do you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.