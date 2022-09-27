The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.

Image by Kindel Media/ Pexels

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire.

Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.

Dana Albert Dorsey was born in 1872 and eventually moved to Florida in 1896, where he became a real estate tycoon.

But when he was working as a carpenter for Henry M. Flagler's Florida First East Coast Railroad Company, he noticed only a few housing options for black people in the area.

So, the real estate tycoon purchased his first parcel of land with the hopes of providing a solution. Experts estimate that he bought that land for only $25.

According to County Register records, Dana Albert Dorsey purchased Fisher Island from Herman B. Walker in 1918 because he wanted to turn the 21-acre island into a private resort for black people.

"During this time of Jim Crow, blacks were not allowed to even swim on the beach or get in the water. So his whole purpose was to establish a black resort because he knew that, just like there were wealthy white people, there were wealthy black people," WLRN's Nadege Green said of Dorsey's mission.

The businessman built a house for his wife Rebecca that is still a primary historical site today.

Additionally, he also provided property for African American parks and high schools.

What are you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.