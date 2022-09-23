The history of the first black millionaire in Florida

Image by bahaiteachings

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire.

Meet Dana Albert Dorsey , the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.

Dana Albert Dorsey was born in 1872 in Quitman, Georgia. According to the D.A. Dorsey Technical College , Dorsey was a sharecropper's son who eventually moved to Miami in 1896.

His college also stated that when he worked as a carpenter for Henry M. Flagler's Florida First East Coast Railroad Company, he noticed only a few housing options for black people in the area.

The real estate tycoon purchased his first parcel of land with the hopes of providing a solution. According to historians, Dorsey made his first purchase in Overtown, a neighborhood in Miami located just northwest of Downtown. However, experts estimate that he paid only $25 for the land.

According to County Register records, the icon purchased Miami's Fisher Island from Herman B. Walker in 1918 because Dorsey wanted to turn the 21-acre island into a private resort for black people.

"During this time of Jim Crow, blacks were not allowed to even swim on the beach or get in the water. So his whole purpose was to establish a black resort because he knew that, just like there were wealthy white people, there were wealthy black people," WLRN's Nadege Green said of Dorsey's mission.

The businessman built a house for his wife Rebecca in Overtown that is still a primary historical site today.

Additionally, he provided property for Miami's first African American park. The location is referred to as Dorsey Park. D.A. Dorsey Technical College is now named in honor of the businessman.

Also, the first black high school in Miami had its headquarters on this property, and Dorsey often donated to it.

