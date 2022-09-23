2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado

Image by Acton Crawford/ Unsplash

As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.

According to the US Census Bureau , Colorado is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,922,618 residents .

People are moving to Colorado for many reasons, such as stunning natural beauty, healthy lifestyle, a strong economy, affordability, low cost of living, good educational facilities, and best job opportunities.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in Colorado .

1. Denver

Denver is one of the fastest-growing cities in Colorado, with a population of approximately 738,594 residents. Since 2010 the population has increased by 23.8% .

However, Denver is the largest city in Colorado and the 19th largest city in the United States. The average household income in Denver is $99,151, with a poverty rate of 11.86% .

The job market in Denver has increased by 2.8% over the last year. Future job growth is expected to be 45.0% over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

2. Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is the second fastest-growing city in Colorado, with a population of approximately 491,467 residents . Since 2010 the population has increased by 18.6% .

However, Colorado Springs is the second largest city in Colorado and the 39th largest city in the United States. The average household income in Colorado Springs is $84,708, with a poverty rate of 11.29% .

The job market in Colorado Springs has increased by 4.1% over the last year. Future job growth is expected to be 48.4% over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.