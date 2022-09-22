2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.

Image by Harrison Haines/ Pexels

In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.

There are many great fall festivals in the state of Ohio where you will find great food, outstanding entertainment, and plenty of activities, and you can safely choose any one of these festivals below.

So today, we will discuss the two amazing fall festivals in the state of Ohio that you must visit.

1. Ohio Renaissance Festival

The Ohio Renaissance Festival is a must-see fall festival in Ohio. This 16th-century village, while you explore the 30-acre, comes to life with live entertainment, watching live performances, food, shops, and more.

Where: Renaissance Park, 10542 OH-73 (Waynesville, Ohio)

When: From September to October, the fair festival is held on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day.

Check out more details and tickets here.

2. Jackson Apple Festival

In the state of Ohio, for more than 80 years, the Jackson Apple Festival has been celebrated, and it is one of the most-loved fall festivals in Ohio.

The Saturday Night Parade is one of the most popular events of this fall festival because it is one of the largest lighted parades and includes the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale Horses.

In addition, there will be lots of delicious street food, apple butter that can be bought to take home, live bluegrass music, an apple peeling competition, and other fun family activities.

Where: Downtown Jackson, Ohio 45640

When: The fall festival is held about mid-September 20th - 24th

Check out more details and tickets here.

