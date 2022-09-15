A Dangerous Species of Lovebugs Coming Again in Florida

Image by Sean McCann/ Flickr

Florida residents enjoy the warm weather, the beaches, and the swimming poles, but Floridians hate the season when the lovebugs are out in full force.

What are the details?

According to bug specialists, the bugs boarded a ship from Central America to Texas in the mid-1920s. The invasion then spread along the Gulf of Mexico, where the heat and humidity were ideal, and they arrived in Florida by the 1940s.

According to a report from the University of Florida, the insect, formally known as Plecia nearctica, are small black flies with a red thorax.

Lovebugs are commonly seen two times out of the year in late April and May, then again in late August and September, when females emerge in swarms for the mating season.

One female lovebug can produce up to 350 eggs. Larvae feed on rotting plants, but adults provide no value.

Sometimes these invasive lovebugs are called the honeymoon fly, kissing bug, or double-headed bug.

Light-colored items, like white houses and vehicles, are attractive to lovebugs. They may surround a car and enter when a door or window is opened. Both drivers and passengers find this annoying.

Douglas Lipka, William Carey's assistant professor of biology, said, "They're everywhere, but they're not a hazard they don't bite, and they don't sting."

Here's what you should know:

According to Good News Pest Solutions, the following are a few risk-free, natural methods to get rid of lovebugs:

Spray an all-natural insect spray on the door to keep them away from the entrance.

After driving, spray cooking spray on your car's mirrors and promptly wash them off.

Keep your grass maintained to reduce the amount of leaf litter and thatch that lovebug larvae require for survival.

Take a fan and blow them away.

Finally, lovebugs don't fly at night and take a break around noon, so if you limit outdoor exposure during the morning and afternoon, you may be able to avoid them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.