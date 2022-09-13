New part of the human body found inside lungs

Image by Umanoide/ Unsplash

In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs.

According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.

According to the study published in the journal Nature, the newly discovered cell plays an important role in maintaining the respiratory system running perfectly. Furthermore, the study shows that this new type of cell can also reverse certain smoking-related disorders.

These newly discovered cells are also called respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells.

The researchers did this study after becoming irritated with the limitations of using mouse lungs as models for the human respiratory.

What is the Function of these respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells?

They release chemicals that maintain the fluid lining along the bronchioles to keep the small airways from collapsing and increase lung function.

They perform the same functions as alveolar type-2 (AT2) cells, which are progenitor cells. This particular cell produces substances to restore tiny cells that have been damaged.

According to Edward Morrisey, a professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, "It has been known for some time that the airways of the human lung are different than in the mouse, but emerging technologies have only recently allowed us to sample and identify unique cell types."

Conclusion:

However, after carefully examining a sample of human lung tissue from healthy donors, the research team discovered a new part of the human body called respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells.

