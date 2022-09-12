2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

Image by Leonel Heisenberg/ Unsplash

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel.

According to the US Census Bureau , South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.

People move to South Carolina for many reasons, such as a strong economy, natural beauty, affordability, low cost of living, good educational facilities, and the best historical charm.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in South Carolina.

1. Charleston

Charleston is one of the fastest-growing cities in South Carolina, with a population of approximately 156,255 residents. Since 2010 the population has increased by 29.1% .

However, Charleston is the largest city in South Carolina and 183 largest cities in the United States. The average household income in Charleston is $98,288, with a poverty rate of 12.61% .

The job market in Charleston has increased by 17.6% in the past ten years. Future job growth is expected to be 35.9% over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

2. Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant is the second fastest-growing city in South Carolina, with a population of approximately 95,393 residents . Since 2010 the population has increased by 21.5%.

However, Mount Pleasant is the fourth largest city in South Carolina and the 390 largest cities in the United States. The average household income in Mount Pleasant is $138,416, with a poverty rate of 5.11% .

The job market in Mount Pleasant has increased by 0.7%, and future job growth is expected to be 40.9% over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

