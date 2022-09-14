Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

Image by vice.com

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself.

Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus.

Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.

According to Sky News, Alan John Miller of Kingaroy in the Australian state of Queensland runs a religious movement known as the Divine Truth from his home.

The followers of Mr. Miller also joined together in 2009 to purchase a $400 000 property where they hold weekly meetings and plan to build a center for foreign tourists.

On the other hand, Miller states he makes no demands of individuals who come to hear him speak. He also said that donations are welcome but not required.

According to reporting from the Daily Mail, Alan John Miller claims he began having recurrent memories of his early life in the first century while he was Jesus Christ.

"My name is Jesus, and I'm serious,' Miller says. "Just a little over 2,000 years ago, we arrived on the Earth for the first time," the Daily Mail quotes him as saying.

Mr. Miller explained why he believes he is Jesus Christ "I have a series of memories, and it's just a long series of memories than the average person has that goes on for 2,000 years from the time shortly after my birth that I remember in the first century, right the way through until today for me, the way I know I am Jesus is that I have a memory of that entire life."

What do you think about it? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.