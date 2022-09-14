Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GatfC_0hoTaket00
Image byvice.com

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself.

Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus.

Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.

According to Sky News, Alan John Miller of Kingaroy in the Australian state of Queensland runs a religious movement known as the Divine Truth from his home.

The followers of Mr. Miller also joined together in 2009 to purchase a $400 000 property where they hold weekly meetings and plan to build a center for foreign tourists.

On the other hand, Miller states he makes no demands of individuals who come to hear him speak. He also said that donations are welcome but not required.

According to reporting from the Daily Mail, Alan John Miller claims he began having recurrent memories of his early life in the first century while he was Jesus Christ.

"My name is Jesus, and I'm serious,' Miller says. "Just a little over 2,000 years ago, we arrived on the Earth for the first time," the Daily Mail quotes him as saying.
Mr. Miller explained why he believes he is Jesus Christ "I have a series of memories, and it's just a long series of memories than the average person has that goes on for 2,000 years from the time shortly after my birth that I remember in the first century, right the way through until today for me, the way I know I am Jesus is that I have a memory of that entire life."

What do you think about it? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jesus Christ

Comments / 228

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
38330 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Florida State

A Dangerous Species of Lovebugs Coming Again in Florida

Florida residents enjoy the warm weather, the beaches, and the swimming poles, but Floridians hate the season when the lovebugs are out in full force. According to bug specialists, the bugs boarded a ship from Central America to Texas in the mid-1920s. The invasion then spread along the Gulf of Mexico, where the heat and humidity were ideal, and they arrived in Florida by the 1940s.

Read full story
113 comments

New part of the human body found inside lungs

In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.

Read full story
4 comments

Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler

All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.

Read full story
19 comments
Charleston, SC

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.

Read full story
21 comments

A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.

A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.

Read full story
66 comments
Florida State

2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America

As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.

Read full story
145 comments
Florida State

A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida

Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.

Read full story
53 comments
Florida State

Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents

Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%. According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.

Read full story
269 comments

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.

Read full story
57 comments

Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer

90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.

Read full story
126 comments

Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans

As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.

Read full story
106 comments
Michigan State

2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan

As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.

Read full story
7 comments
Kentucky State

The smallest mother in the world, who was just 2ft 4inches gave birth to 3 kids

A woman called Stacey Herald has been holding the title of the smallest mother in the world. Ms. Stacey Herald is a 36-year-old mother from Kentucky, is barely two feet and four inches tall, and suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), better known as brittle bone disease.

Read full story
75 comments
Gainesville, FL

Experts warn of dangerous species of caterpillar found in Florida

Recently, venomous critters called the tussock moth caterpillar have been found in Florida. According to researchers at the University of Florida, caterpillars reach maturity in mid-April and start looking for the right place to spin their cocoons.

Read full story
21 comments

One of the weirdest cases in human history of a peasant woman has set a world record for giving birth to most children.

A woman called Valentina Vassilyeva gave birth to 69 kids and holds the Guinness world record for the most fertile mother. Mrs. Valentina Vassilyeva was Feodor Vassilyev's first wife; the Russian couple resided in Shuya during the first half of the 17th century.

Read full story
54 comments

Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80

As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.

Read full story
333 comments

Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.

Read full story
92 comments
Georgia State

Major food shortages could come to Georgia

As we all know, residents of Georgia are already paying record-high prices for everything. Food, gas, and housing prices are putting pressure on Georgians and might rise considerably more.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy