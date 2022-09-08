2 best cities to live in Florida

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLc6Q_0hmzBwAi00
Image byJesse Adair/ Unsplash

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.

A state's Office of Economic and Demographic Research report forecasts that the state will welcome nearly 850 new residents daily between now and 2026.

Florida is ranked one of the best cities in the United States, with a growing world-class economy, low crime rates, and an affordable real estate market.

Today we will discuss the two best cities to live in Florida.

1. Tampa

Tampa is not the best place but also the best city to live in because there are approximately 80 colleges, universities, and technical schools in the Tampa Bay area and high-profile companies like Raymond James, Citigroup, and USAA.

The job market increased by 3.2% last year, and future job growth is expected to increase by 21.5% over the next ten years. The cost of living in the city is 8.1% below the national average.

Tampa's affordability, safety, and well-being all receive seven out of ten. The job market gets an eight.

2. Jacksonville

Jacksonville is the second best city to live in Florida because it has a very affordable housing market and a dynamic job market.

However, jobs are a driving factor in making Jacksonville the 12th largest city in America.

Jacksonville's affordability, job market, and well-being receive eight out of ten. The safety gets a five out of ten.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

