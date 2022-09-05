Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in South Carolina.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmp5t_0hijyrrW00
Image byRegina Omillian-Hunsicker/ Flickr

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in South Carolina.

Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of South Carolina.

This worm belongs to the terrestrial flatworm family. These species are shiny and covered in a slimy material. On the other hand, these flatworms lack the tentacles that slugs have. They may grow up to 12 inches long and have a crescent-shaped head.

Hammerheads are often orange, yellow, or brown, with one to multiple stripes along the back.

University of South Carolina Beaufort Department of Natural Sciences head Dr. Joe Staton said, "Recent studies have shown that the worms do produce a tetrodotoxin which is the same thing that's in the pufferfish; Staton said hammerhead worms are not abundant enough to eradicate the earthworm population in your yard so usually, they can just be left alone."

The worms may grow four to fifteen inches long and release toxins via their skin that cause skin irritation in humans. They affect not just plants but also important earthworms and animals.

According to the University of South Carolina, it's advised not to handle or cut the worms because they can reproduce asexually. You'll get two hammerhead worms if you cut them in half. Instead, the worms should be killed with salt or rubbing alcohol.

In addition, hammerhead worms release a poison that irritates the skin, so don't pick them up with your bare hands.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

# South Carolina# Hammerhead worm# Animal# Invasive species# 2022

