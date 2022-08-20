Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan

Image by Matt Bertone/ Flickr

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan.

According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.

Sometimes this invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), also called Alabama jumpers, crazy worms, and Jersey wrigglers, the worms are spread across the eastern seaboard, parts of the South, and parts of the Upper Midwest.

Jumping worms clone themselves, thrashing violently like rattlesnakes when handled, they can jump one foot in the air, and now they're in Michigan.

Scott Tiegs, Professor at the Oakland University Biological Preserve, said, "We don't know a lot yet about how these relatively recent invaders, this Asian species, are going to impact our forests. One thing we want to address is that we really don't know anything about their distribution in Michigan. For example, we have some soil that is very rich in organic matter and some that are very sandy, and I suspect that the abundance of the Asian Jumping Worm is going to vary across these different soil types, as well as across different landscapes."

They grow in the top few inches of soil and the leaf litter on the forest floor. They significantly disrupt the forest environment by negatively affecting soil structure and lowering plant growth.

How to identify this Jumping worm

They are Large worms that move around like snakes.

The soil appears grainy, like coffee grounds.

The jumping worm has a light-colored clitellum or breeding band wrapped around its body. In European earthworms, this band is reddish-brown and does not wrap entirely around the worm.

Found within the first few inches of soil, where organic matter is most prominent.

There is no longer a proven way to avoid jumping worms at this time; however, golf course managers have found that using organic fertilizer has been beneficial in getting rid of jumping worms. When added to the soil, the fertilizer from tea seeds increases and eventually kills these insects.

Various county conservation departments have warned residents to be alert for jumping worms.

