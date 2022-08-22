Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJ0Gv_0hNlke8s00
Image byKarolina Grabowska

Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%.

According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.

However, the government also reported on July 13 that the price of everything increased in June, including food, groceries, petrol, rent, and medical care.

As per the report, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a one-time cash payment for thousands of low-income families.

The state's Pathway to Prosperity Initiative approved the checks, which would give approximately 60,000 households $450 for each kid resident in the family, including foster children.

As per the part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the funds which are expected to provide up to $1,500 per household were left over from a $1 billion surplus granted last year as part of the pandemic recovery.

To receive this check, you must meet the following criteria.

  • It would be best if you became considered a low-income family
  • You must have parents, caregivers, or foster parents
  • Participated in a Guardian Assistance Program in the past or received funding through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program

However, all families are not eligible for the inflation relief payments, but those who get should always check their mailbox because a batch was sent out earlier this week.

Like previous stimulus relief checks, no application or online registration is required. All eligible recipients will receive a notification letter and checks for the intended recipients.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

# Florida# Business

