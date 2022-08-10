Two greatest mysteries of Jesus's life remain unsolved in the Bible

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKFMg_0hANd2CD00
Image byDidgeman, CC0/ Wikimedia Commons

Two thousand years ago, the Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some Bible mysteries that haven't been solved yet.

1. In what year was Jesus born?

On December 25, millions of people all over the world celebrate Christmas in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. However, most scholars believe Jesus was not born on that day or even in the year A.D. 1.

Researchers believe the date picked December 25 because it coincides with Saturnalia, a Roman celebration honoring the god Saturn. The first references to December 25 as Jesus' birthday date back to the fourth century A.D., more than 300 years after his birth.

According to ancient records, early Christians could never agree on a date for Jesus' birth, and many Orthodox Christians still celebrate Jesus' birthday on January 6 or 7. Eventually, it is doubtful that the date of Jesus' birth will ever be determined, even if the actual year is unknown. However, some scholars believe that it was sometime between 6 BC and 4 BC.

2. The lost year of Jesus Christ What did Jesus do during those lost years?

The Bible contains a significant gap that leaves out about 20 years of Jesus' life. What did he do during this period, and where did he go?

It is among the biggest mysteries in human history. What happened to Jesus that he almost vanished from the scriptures at the age of 12 and only reappeared at roughly 30 to start his ministry?

According to SBS, Jesus reportedly traveled all around the world, despite hailing from a working-class background in the Middle East.

One archaeologist published a book pushing the idea that the young Jesus traveled to the Western Hemisphere; he visited tribes in "Peru, South and Central America, Mexico, and North America."

According to a different myth, Jesus traveled to Japan when he was 21 to study Buddhism with a senior monk.

However, two major theories come up. Nicolas Notovitch proposed the first, a Russian who claimed to have seen proof of Jesus's traveling to India, Nepal, and Tibet to learn with yogis while visiting a Buddhist monastery in the Himalayas. People were terrified when Notovitch published a book on it in 1894. However, others have claimed that it has since been validated.

Conclusion

These two biggest mysteries of human history have not been solved yet, and people are still debating on the internet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

