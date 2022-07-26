Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Georgia.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjzZW_0gtBzTJX00
Image byRegina Omillian-Hunsicker/ Flickr

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Georgia.

Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Georgia.

This worm belongs to the terrestrial flatworm family. These species are shiny and covered in a slimy material. On the other hand, these flatworms lack the tentacles that slugs have. They may grow up to 12 inches long and have a crescent-shaped head. Hammerheads are often orange, yellow, or brown, with one to multiple stripes along the back.

According to James Murphy, an agriculture agent at the University of Georgia, "tetrodotoxin, frequently abbreviated as TTX, is a very toxic compound, something that is found in Fugu pufferfish and it was also found in the Hammerhead worm, but as far as being poisoned by touching them goes Murphy said, "It's not to the point where touch it and you're in trouble territory. If you need to remove them from space even if they're not acutely toxic, it's probably best to glove up."

The worms may grow four to fifteen inches long and release toxins via their skin that cause skin irritation in humans. They affect not just plants but also important earthworms and animals.

According to the University of Georgia, it's advised not to handle or cut the worms because they can reproduce asexually. You'll get two hammerhead worms if you cut them in half. Instead, the worms should be killed with salt or rubbing alcohol.

In addition, hammerhead worms release a poison that irritates the skin, so don't pick them up with your bare hands.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

