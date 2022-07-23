2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan

Image by Kahari king/ Unsplash

As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.

According to the US Census Bureau, Michigan is one of the most popular states in the country, with a population of approximately 10,116,069 residents.

Numerous factors drive population growth in cities and towns across the United States. For example, as the number of residents increases, people may be looking for better job opportunities, the death rate may drop, the birth rate may be higher, and the cost of living may decrease.

There are many reasons people move to Michigan, such as the affordable cost of living, low crime, a strong economy, good educational facilities, good healthcare facilities, better job opportunities, affordable housing, and beautiful weather.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in Michigan.

1. Novi

Novi has become one of the fastest-growing cities in Michigan, with a population of approximately 68,447 residents. Since 2010, the population has increased by 23.1%.

However, Novi is the 17th largest city in Michigan and the 609th largest city in the United States. The average household income in Novi is $129,507, with a poverty rate of 3.38%.

The job market in Novi has increased by 8.9% in the past ten years. Future job growth is expected to be 41.1% over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

2. Dearborn

Dearborn has become the second fastest growing city in Michigan, with a population of approximately 112,340 residents. Since 2010, the population has increased by 11.8%.

However, Dearborn is the 7th largest city in Michigan and 291 largest cities in the United States. The average household income in Dearborn is $72,078, with a poverty rate of 26.08%.

The job market in Dearborn has increased by 1.1% in the past ten years. Future job growth is expected to be 37.3% over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

