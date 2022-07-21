Experts warn of dangerous species of caterpillar found in Florida

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTaJ9_0gnTybSk00
Image byRalf Kaiser/ Flickr

Recently, venomous critters called the tussock moth caterpillar have been found in Florida.

According to researchers at the University of Florida, caterpillars reach maturity in mid-April and start looking for the right place to spin their cocoons.

The potential of the cocoons can cause skin rashes to persist for up to a year or more, despite the fact that they are most common during this spring stretch.

It may appear soft and enjoyable to pet, but it is not. It could leave you with poisonous prickly hairs and a stinging rash.

It's known as the white-marked tussock moth caterpillar. In the spring, it started to appear everywhere, even on playgrounds. According to health experts, touching the caterpillar, its hairs, or its cocoon might cause a rash.

David Dal Pos, a Ph.D. student at the University of Central Florida, stated, "Everything that sticks out from the caterpillars, it's usually colorful and very thin and seems to cause problems."

The health department and poison control advise the following actions if you do come into contact with the caterpillars:

  • Remove the caterpillar from the skin without touching it with your bare hands.
  • Gently apply any type of tape to the exposed region, the sticky side towards the exposed skin.
  • Remove any hairs or spines by pulling up the tape.
  • Keep applying fresh pieces of tape for as long as it takes to treat the exposed skin.
  • Gently wash the affected area with soap and water.
  • Apply an ice pack to relieve stinging and an itch-relieving paste of baking soda and water.
  • If the rash does not go away, worsens, or becomes severely blistering, visit a healthcare practitioner for further assessment and advice.

According to reports, symptoms might start to show within minutes and last for one or more days.

# Florida# Invasive species# dangerous caterpillar# Animal# 2022

